Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $6.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Cs Mckee LP Cut Its Stake by $1.86 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 6.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 21,452 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,855 were reported by Bainco International Investors. Van Eck Corp accumulated 283,866 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest stated it has 15,779 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund invested in 3.94% or 152,538 shares. 169,404 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Limited. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 3.53% or 437,638 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 2.93% or 82,515 shares. Btr Mngmt owns 186,807 shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc has 31,245 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,848 shares. Lagoda Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 0.56% or 3,730 shares. Riverpark Ltd Company holds 2.79% or 54,532 shares. 17,526 were reported by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares to 173,430 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).