Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Holding in Yy (YY) by $9.32 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Idex (IEX) Holding by $531,822 as Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 1.47 million shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $172.14. About 1.18M shares traded or 232.52% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 10.56 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tiffany (TIF) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K YY Inc. For: Jun 24 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baozun’s (BZUN) Earnings and Revenues Improve Y/Y in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ongoing Excellence And Premium Valuation Mean Loving IDEX From Afar – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” published on December 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “America’s newest stock exchange is gunning for NYSE and Nasdaq’s marquee business – Markets Insider” published on September 08, 2017 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ exchange IEX backs regulator in data fees fight – Financial Times” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 259,707 shares to 950,731 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 195,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST).