Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position as Stock Price Were Volatile; North Star Investment Management Holding in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Lifted by $582,350

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 291.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 15,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 29,630 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 42WS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BNY Mellon to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of New York Mellon: Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.49M shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 16,144 are held by Synovus Corp. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.11% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 100,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Llc. Rech & holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 18,318 shares. Chemical Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,719 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schaller Inv Inc owns 7,546 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 24,918 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 0.36% or 16,591 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 268,324 are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71,000 shares to 182,375 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,632 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 895,841 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 96,605 shares. 568,918 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sylebra Hk holds 256,616 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 658,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 53,095 shares. Burren Cap reported 15% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 654,223 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.47M shares. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 2,147 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 517 shares. 1,904 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 18,893 shares.