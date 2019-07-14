Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $60.16 Million as Stock Rose; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Stake by $1.69 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 437,384 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,605 shares to 152,715 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF).