Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Increased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Cut Position by $1.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 258,503 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix’s bear warns on fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IEFA, TEVA, MLCO, WIX: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 29,056 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% or 52,679 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,699 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 2,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 7,720 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,271 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 34,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40,699 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Lp. 30,160 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Symmetry Peak Limited Company owns 750 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Capital Mgmt Associate Ny reported 9,500 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 3.54 million shares. 1.55 million are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. 39,108 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd. Spectrum Inc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Knott David M owns 322,708 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillhouse Capital has 0.19% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 6.28 million shares. Concourse Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 191,753 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 342,695 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg holds 130,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $237.85 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “P-E firms eye SPX Flow’s power and energy unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management – Bargain With Huge Upside And 6.8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.