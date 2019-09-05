Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Increased Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.35 Million; Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Its Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $770,148

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 276,797 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 152,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 79,655 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Gru Incorporated holds 2.1% or 91,042 shares in its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 282,202 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance accumulated 0% or 55,583 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 326,944 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc has 123,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc reported 13,625 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 67,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Kbc Nv reported 57,289 shares. 170,784 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Com holds 0.05% or 84,596 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,163 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,537 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares to 69,667 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,845 activity. Shares for $24,997 were bought by Derrickson Ralph C on Tuesday, August 20.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EPAM Systems (EPAM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “salesforce (CRM) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups FY20 Revenue View – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercury’s (MRCY) Q4 Earnings Solid, Organic Revenues Surge – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.