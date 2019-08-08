Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $99.19 Million; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shares Declined, Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Boosted Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 58,359 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellie Mae, A Market Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,960 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 20,718 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp owns 0.14% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 29,596 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 101,542 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Burren Cap Advsrs accumulated 24,900 shares or 15% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 45,726 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 8,420 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 47,115 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 63,500 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 38,333 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,028 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $40.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 15,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group invested 0.1% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Parkside State Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Castleark Ltd has invested 0.23% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 32,601 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,411 shares. 17,500 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5.86 million shares. Geode Cap Llc owns 756,276 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). United Service Automobile Association invested in 10,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).