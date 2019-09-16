Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position as Stock Price Rose; Moodys (MCO) Holding Held by Tower Research Capital Trc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 277,627 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 109.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 142,498 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Social Housing Providers In Europe; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEARS’ PROBABILITY OF DEFAULT RATING AT CA-PD,; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (BOLIVIA)´S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – German diesel ban to hit vehicle resale values, sales – Moody’s; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Arkansas City Public Building Comm., Ks’ Lease Revenue Bonds To B2; Outlook Revised To Negative; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s reviews amendment for RIB Floater Trust Receipts, Series 2017-FR/Rl-018; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AS COST DECLINES AND REGULATORY SUPPORT BOOST DEMAND FOR BATTERY STORAGE, PROJECT FINANCE EMERGES AS A VIABLE FINANCING OPTION; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES TANZANIA’S REAL GDP GROWTH AROUND 6.8% 2018-2019; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 On Valley City Public School District 2, Nd’s Outstanding Go Bonds; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24M shares, valued at $282.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 1.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invests reported 159,892 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 5,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 4,709 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% or 276,168 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 113 shares. Bamco Ny holds 1.12% or 1.97M shares. Panagora Asset owns 19,619 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 112,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mcf Advisors Llc owns 63 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 227 are owned by First Personal Finance Services. Legal General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sphera Funds Mngmt owns 20,690 shares. Next Financial invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18,558 shares to 2,515 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 11,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,745 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).