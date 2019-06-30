Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding as Valuation Were Volatile; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Cut Holding

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.18M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.31% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 7,654 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has 2.06 million shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 6,238 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Creative Planning reported 20,136 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 292 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Verity And Verity Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 24,702 shares stake. 159,347 are held by Epoch Investment Prns.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 5,278 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 7.22% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 4,840 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 757 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 29,596 shares. 83,097 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Capstone Invest Advsrs Llc owns 38,333 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 19,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gabelli Inv Advisers accumulated 315,562 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.39% or 480,975 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 4,582 shares. Lmr Partners Llp invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 44,800 shares valued at $3.70M were sold by Anderman Sigmund on Monday, February 4.