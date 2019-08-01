Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET) as Share Value Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Boosted Its Stake by $3.10 Million as Stock Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 19.93 million shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 93,527 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.71M shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability has 71,470 shares. Foundation Mngmt owns 167,783 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.7% or 1.15 million shares. 22,000 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc. Hightower Advsrs Limited owns 47,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Regions Corp owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2,281 shares. First Mercantile Company reported 35,501 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nuwave Invest Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 30,000 were reported by Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 244,316 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 115,700 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.