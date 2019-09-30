Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $54.02 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by $12.61 Million as Stock Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 1.66M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 09/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 444,147 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 32,158 shares to 249,291 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 119,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com holds 4,165 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voya Invest Mngmt reported 5,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 35,588 were reported by Invesco. Nicholas Prns LP reported 0.23% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Group One Trading LP owns 4,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 350 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 54,565 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,810 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 22,031 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 123,687 shares. Korea Corporation holds 14,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 2.37 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $72.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.