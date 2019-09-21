Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $54.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 82,102 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $72.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.