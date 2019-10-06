Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $54.02 Million; As Harmonic (HLIT) Market Value Rose, Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 111.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 3.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.82 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 365,746 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.44M shares to 11.79 million shares, valued at $266.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HLIT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 13.24 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 104,081 shares. Victory Cap has 511,500 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). D E Shaw And Company reported 377,929 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). New Jersey-based Raging Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.38% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 736,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 132,638 shares. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 73,694 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.07M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 80,100 shares stake.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Comporium Migrates to Distributed Access Architecture with Harmonic CableOSâ„¢ Solution – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Multichannel.com with their article: “Harmonic Announces Virtualized Version of its Market-Leading Spectrum X Media Server – Multichannel News” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Harmonic Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/11: (TTOO) (LXRX) (LOVE) Higher (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 630 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 682 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 168,000 shares. 4.06 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Pier Capital Lc owns 34,024 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Soroban Cap Prns Limited Partnership owns 562,439 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 98,714 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 200 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 35,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 3,600 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% or 5,493 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 269,373 shares. Parametric Assocs invested in 97,004 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability invested in 1,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Shopify Stock Is Significantly Overvalued – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix: Upside Potential Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Square Stock Could Be the Better Buy Over Shopify – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,591 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $105.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).