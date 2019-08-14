Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Yy (YY) Position by $9.32 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Globus Medical Cl A (GMED) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Stake by $24.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.43M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Cl A (GMED) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, down from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 216,016 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 1.29M shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $79.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 135,300 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 893,253 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp reported 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Arizona State Retirement holds 54,675 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.25% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.27% or 1.38M shares. Prudential reported 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Quantbot Techs LP owns 1,173 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 17,441 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 493,490 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 583,719 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 19,707 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 6,437 shares. Meritage Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 153,623 shares.