Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Position in Yy (YY) as Stock Value Declined; Thomas Story & Son Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.36 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures edge lower on trade war worries – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kroger’s (KR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Bookings Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares to 916,532 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.