Sylebra Hk Company LTD Continues to Hold Position in 8X8 New (EGHT); Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 2849.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 4.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.15M, up from 143,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.41M shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 89,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, down from 93,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 3.05 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited has 316,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Portolan Capital Ltd Co invested in 2.09% or 808,167 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 418,974 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 29,178 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com holds 19,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). New York-based Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.52% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 535,180 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 235,055 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 2.31M shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 74,199 shares. 124,553 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Prudential Incorporated holds 154,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 127,430 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 789,572 shares to 7.63 million shares, valued at $99.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,385 shares to 232,589 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,079 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.