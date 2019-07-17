Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Its Holding in Five9 (FIVN) by $5.35 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Position by $1.84 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 2.10 million shares traded or 166.80% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 47,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 75,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 5.90 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $134.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 0.03% or 82,238 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.84M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 182,300 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 26,729 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited accumulated 29,034 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.07% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cohen Management holds 1.86% or 194,450 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moors And Cabot accumulated 26,766 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 14.88 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 2,793 shares. Atria Invests Lc invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 16,438 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

