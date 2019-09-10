Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.35 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Position by $36.90 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 201,280 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $253.14. About 1.03M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Capital Llc holds 6,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 231,382 are held by Us Natl Bank De. Connecticut-based Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation De has invested 1.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 45,171 shares. 5,482 are held by American Grp Incorporated. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.89% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 183,900 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lourd Capital Lc invested in 957 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 46,000 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,984 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 260,208 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.