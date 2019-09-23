Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding by $98.28 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $426,096

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 2849.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 4.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.15M, up from 143,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 966,666 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 380,418 shares to 781,088 shares, valued at $110.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8 Showcases Leading Contact Center Solution and New Capabilities at Industry Events – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comms firm 8×8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “8×8 Powers One-Click Video Collaboration With Launch of New 8×8 Video Meetings, Now Complimentary for All Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Swiss National Bank holds 177,900 shares. Blackrock reported 14.12 million shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Citadel Limited Liability has 549,815 shares. Geode Capital Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Everence holds 14,170 shares. 162,041 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 592,761 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 235,055 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brookfield Asset accumulated 15,000 shares. Srs Mgmt Llc holds 0.57% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. 3.05M are held by Barclays Public Limited. Morgan Stanley reported 2.31M shares stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $821.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 3,469 shares to 10,121 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested in 7,247 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 825 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpine Woods Cap Llc accumulated 985 shares. Lockheed Martin Co reported 64,805 shares. Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 11,467 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,415 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.61 million shares. U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 0.26% or 1,941 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 0.2% or 5,126 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.