Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holding by $6.27 Million; Share Price Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Raised Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $114.68. About 1.86 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 24,518 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 81,043 shares to 3,391 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Ag/Nassau by 348,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Emerging Markets Divid (DVYE).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.