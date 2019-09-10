Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Lowered Holding by $474,740; Rr Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 16,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 55,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 24,634 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $1,676.0 MILLION TO $1,691.0 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sykes Enterprises

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 10,186 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Analysts await Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 20.34% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SYKE’s profit will be $19.55M for 15.85 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality.

