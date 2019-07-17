Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Vonage Holdings (VG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 108 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 109 decreased and sold their positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 193.50 million shares, down from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 71 Increased: 67 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. SYKE’s profit would be $12.77M giving it 22.99 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 20,664 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYKE); 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 EPS $1.40-EPS $1.50; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $1,676.0 MILLION TO $1,691.0 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sykes Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14

Act Ii Management Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 503,503 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 64,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 532,927 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 335.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27M for 106.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 1.70M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has risen 2.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

