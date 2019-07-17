Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 27 0.73 N/A 1.18 21.55 Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17

Table 1 highlights Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Qudian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qudian Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qudian Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Qudian Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6%

Liquidity

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Qudian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Qudian Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.24% for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated with consensus price target of $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Qudian Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -3.81% -8.82% -13.73% -10.61% -5.06% 3.19% Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated was less bullish than Qudian Inc.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats Qudian Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.