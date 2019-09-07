Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.77 N/A 1.18 23.89 CDW Corporation 106 1.01 N/A 4.38 26.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and CDW Corporation. CDW Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CDW Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and CDW Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CDW Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and CDW Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 12.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.5. Meanwhile, CDW Corporation’s consensus target price is $112.2, while its potential downside is -5.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sykes Enterprises Incorporated seems more appealing than CDW Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of CDW Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of CDW Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated was less bullish than CDW Corporation.

Summary

CDW Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.