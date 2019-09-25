Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Comparison side by side

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.80 N/A 1.18 23.89 Presidio Inc. 14 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Presidio Inc. Presidio Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Presidio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Presidio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Presidio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Presidio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is $33.5, with potential upside of 8.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Presidio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 99.1%. 1.8% are Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Presidio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has stronger performance than Presidio Inc.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Presidio Inc.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.