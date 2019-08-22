Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.77 N/A 1.18 23.89 Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.26 N/A 4.57 12.03

Demonstrates Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Insight Enterprises Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is presently more expensive than Insight Enterprises Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Insight Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Insight Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 16.00% upside potential and an average price target of $33.5. Meanwhile, Insight Enterprises Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 21.02%. The results provided earlier shows that Insight Enterprises Inc. appears more favorable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Insight Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. 1.8% are Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Insight Enterprises Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4% Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats Insight Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.