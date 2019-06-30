Switch Inc. (SWCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

Since Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 10 7.75 N/A 0.08 153.13 DXC Technology Company 60 0.71 N/A 4.96 11.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DXC Technology Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Switch Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Switch Inc. is presently more expensive than DXC Technology Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% -50.3% -4.5% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Switch Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Switch Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Switch Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of DXC Technology Company is $71, which is potential 28.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Switch Inc. and DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors at 63.6% and 88.6% respectively. 2.2% are Switch Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. 11.36% 14.7% 41.29% 31.86% -20.81% 75% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year Switch Inc. has stronger performance than DXC Technology Company

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Switch Inc.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.