Switch Inc. (SWCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 11 7.86 N/A 0.08 171.77 CSP Inc. 12 0.75 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Switch Inc. and CSP Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Switch Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3. CSP Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Switch Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.1% of Switch Inc. shares and 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.8% of CSP Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year Switch Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CSP Inc.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.