Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Reaches $14.94 52-Week High; Prudential Financial Has Cut Autozone (AZO) Stake

The stock of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.39 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.94 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.82B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $15.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $114.48 million more. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 1.58M shares traded or 67.02% up from the average. Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has risen 4.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SWCH News: 02/04/2018 – SWITCH SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $216M TO $224M; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH 4Q LOSS PER SHR $2.09; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH INC QTRLY CHURN OF 0.1%, FLAT COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q REV. $97.7M, EST. $99.9M; 14/05/2018 – Switch 1Q Rev $97.7M; 02/04/2018 – Switch 4Q Rev $99.3M; 04/05/2018 – Switch Announces 15 MW Deal with International Streaming Media Corporation at its Nevada Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $46.9M, EST. $49.5M; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.09

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 5,758 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 24,082 shares with $24.66M value, down from 29,840 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. It has a 222.99 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Switch Inc (SWCH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Switch Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Switch Stock Soared 87% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Switch, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Switch’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.53% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,200 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,371 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 18,765 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Com Ltd invested in 99,938 shares. Qv Inc, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 23,308 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,586 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 200 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.92% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Florida-based Gyroscope Llc has invested 0.35% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Avalon Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.34% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 11,404 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,470 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target in Friday, March 29 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc increased Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 12,985 shares to 247,745 valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 145,030 shares and now owns 547,207 shares. U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was raised too.