Switch Inc. (SWCH) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 12 9.37 N/A 0.08 171.77 EPAM Systems Inc. 174 5.07 N/A 4.48 43.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. EPAM Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Switch Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Switch Inc. is presently more expensive than EPAM Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Switch Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Switch Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, EPAM Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. EPAM Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Switch Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Switch Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of EPAM Systems Inc. is $212, which is potential 12.19% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Switch Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 0%. About 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Switch Inc. has stronger performance than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Switch Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.