Swiss National Bank Trimmed Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $3.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Black Creek Investment Management Decreased Its Now (DNOW) Holding by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.81M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $253.02. About 406,923 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 436,931 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94M shares, valued at $331.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 1.15M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 36 shares. Montgomery Management has invested 0.1% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 172,700 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Morgan Stanley owns 163,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 174,000 were reported by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. Iat Reinsurance Limited has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1,100 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 44,055 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 115,600 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 13,392 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 7,005 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Company has 9,905 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 59,301 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 1,798 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1.78% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 22 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Manhattan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 4,786 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 19,958 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,900 shares to 997,306 shares, valued at $143.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 142,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

