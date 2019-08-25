Swiss National Bank Trimmed Magna Intl (MGA) Position By $667,200; Alkeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Position

Swiss National Bank decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 13,900 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Swiss National Bank holds 1.11M shares with $54.12 million value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $14.74B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) stake by 49.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 499,600 shares as Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.51 million shares with $249.02M value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Baidu Inc (Put) now has $35.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 99,346 shares to 125,000 valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 6.56M shares and now owns 3.59M shares. Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 60.21% above currents $101.85 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.