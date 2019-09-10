Swiss National Bank Trimmed Its Range Res (RRC) Stake by $600,600; Stock Price Declined; Brave Warrior Advisors Lifted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 17.68M shares traded or 54.32% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 11.26 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, August 12. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 132,526 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 58,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 9,374 shares stake. Cap Mngmt Assoc New York, a New York-based fund reported 33,500 shares. Parkside State Bank & holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 76 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 16,960 shares. 23,177 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. 2.37M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Howe And Rusling invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 108,665 are owned by Energ Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 41,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harris Associates LP invested in 20,000 shares. First Mercantile Company holds 1,200 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 35,500 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $85.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Investments Limited reported 0.07% stake. Quantum Capital Mngmt has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.31 million shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Comm has 23,551 shares. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest has invested 2.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 46,329 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Moreover, Eastern Commercial Bank has 2.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 1.05 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 2.22M shares. Arga LP accumulated 34,367 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 2.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 121,829 shares. 66,118 are owned by Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 38,959 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny owns 4.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 270,309 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

