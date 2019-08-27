Swiss National Bank Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position By $9.14 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 184,087 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Swiss National Bank holds 3.51 million shares with $455.36 million value, down from 3.69 million last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 443,993 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 2907.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 23,985 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 24,810 shares with $9.46M value, up from 825 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $359.4. About 1.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 30,200 shares to 102,591 valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 249,259 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.27% above currents $359.4 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 34,235 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 141,872 shares. 15,825 are owned by Ameritas Prns. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 5,576 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 2,146 shares stake. First Manhattan Company holds 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 44,603 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Finance Inc holds 1.07M shares. Kcm Advisors Lc holds 1.05% or 42,667 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company has 17,556 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,205 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability has 17,199 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $53.84 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. 200,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $25.35M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Swiss National Bank increased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 12,400 shares to 940,600 valued at $36.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 20,200 shares and now owns 934,341 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.