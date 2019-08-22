Swiss National Bank Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Stock Rose; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 157,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 100,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 257,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 1.03M shares traded or 108.62% up from the average. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SEES 2Q EPS 55C-75C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.81M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 1.00M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Vintage Capital Management LLC had bought 203,336 shares worth $5.28M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 436,485 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 576,987 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.09 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 8,803 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,628 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Com Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 14,600 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 100,372 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 2.26M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 448,584 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 258,809 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 23,600 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26,554 shares to 259,438 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 40,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 245,655 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $48.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,500 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 68,843 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc reported 2,853 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 872 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 624,793 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co holds 815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,036 shares. Westpac invested in 147,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 33,266 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Needham Llc holds 1.7% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0.01% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 30,747 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation reported 221,295 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

