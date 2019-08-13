Swiss National Bank Stake in Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Has Lowered by $1.61 Million; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mig Capital Decreased by $12.00 Million Its Stake

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 16,624 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 51,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 229,755 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 516,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 898,280 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 174 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 21,600 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 46 shares. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Origin Asset Management Llp holds 249,744 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru Com holds 5,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Claar Advisors holds 0.57% or 19,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Covey Lc holds 4.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 49,850 shares. Whittier invested in 75,820 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 3,800 shares. Starr Incorporated has 1.3% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 54,021 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 0.05% or 7,275 shares. 29,172 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 9,200 shares to 131,444 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).