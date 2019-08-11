Swiss National Bank Raised Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $884,400; Stock Rose; Dillon & Associates Cut Celgene (CELG) Holding by $320,850

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 209,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06 million, up from 204,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 317,775 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Inc accumulated 5,699 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 32,598 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eastern State Bank holds 3,396 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 248,793 shares. 12,815 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Kentucky Retirement has 30,707 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 581,753 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 11,121 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 74,470 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Pettee Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,816 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Bioworld.com which released: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Provides Guidance for 2019, Updates Pipeline – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 271,500 shares to 15.35 million shares, valued at $828.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).