Swiss National Bank Raised Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position; Voya Investment Management Has Boosted By $1.09 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 23,181 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 993,707 shares with $47.41M value, up from 970,526 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM

Swiss National Bank increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank acquired 13,400 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Swiss National Bank holds 488,700 shares with $31.05M value, up from 475,300 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $15.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE

Swiss National Bank decreased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 91,200 shares to 1.56M valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 846,900 shares and now owns 9.12 million shares. Brookfield Property Reit Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 10,414 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc owns 7,990 shares. Mackay Shields Limited reported 5.26 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.19% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 603,659 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 93,575 shares. 86,825 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,854 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,698 shares. 912,048 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Invesco holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 1.25M shares. Regions reported 4,418 shares. Macquarie Gp has 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 16,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -5.47% below currents $70.35 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.98 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) stake by 47,821 shares to 516,947 valued at $73.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 107,277 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 167,442 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Madison, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 96,671 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability reported 24,459 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 1.24% or 485,048 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,371 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,733 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability reported 24,282 shares. 16,797 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 82,625 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.43 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,341 shares. 29,125 were accumulated by Benedict Finance. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 20,000 shares.