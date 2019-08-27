Swiss National Bank Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $518,181 as Market Value Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3.84M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.47 million, up from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 1.57M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 6.79M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs holds 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 48,826 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut owns 3,138 shares. 55.97 million were reported by State Street. Sfe Counsel invested in 12,064 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,500 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested in 4,908 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Wright Invsts has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,605 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 14,966 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Mai Management invested in 0.03% or 9,894 shares. 478,360 are held by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 39,330 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,127 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 23,188 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.14% or 8,516 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 93,333 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 55,400 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $201.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 6,514 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 6,282 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 4.49M shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust has 29,346 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company invested in 1.24M shares or 1.87% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 531,380 shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlson Management owns 6,251 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Allstate reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corp has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 93,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp.