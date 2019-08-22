Swiss National Bank Raised Its At&T (T) Holding; MURATA MANUFACTURING ORDINARY SHARES (MRAAF) Shorts Lowered By 6.83%

MURATA MANUFACTURING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRAAF) had a decrease of 6.83% in short interest. MRAAF’s SI was 3.57M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.83% from 3.83M shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 2552 days are for MURATA MANUFACTURING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRAAF)’s short sellers to cover MRAAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 2 shares traded. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank acquired 752,000 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Swiss National Bank holds 26.67 million shares with $836.39M value, up from 25.92M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $258.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 3.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, makes, and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.21 billion. It offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power devices, small energy devices, micro mechatronics, RFID/NFC devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, isolators, RF modules, ultra-low-power short-range RFIC products, substrates, and ionizer modules. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for use in health care equipment, mobile communications, industrial equipment, business machines, personal computers, and AV equipment, as well as smart home, automotive, network, data center, lighting, and security and safety applications.

Swiss National Bank decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 7,400 shares to 688,816 valued at $120.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 227,500 shares and now owns 4.76M shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

