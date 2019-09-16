Swiss National Bank Raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position by $324,000 as Stock Value Declined; Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Share Price Rose While Wedbush Securities Trimmed by $321,624 Its Stake

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 30,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Emc Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 32,498 shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 06/03/2018 – VP Phillips Disposes 329 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC EMCI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 24/05/2018 – Ingram Micro Wins 2018 Dell EMC Global Distributor of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 287,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 255,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.60M shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 10,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 10,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 2,280 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 10,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 14,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,173 shares. Grace And White Incorporated New York holds 205,777 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. 1,524 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 625 shares. 26,737 are held by Prudential Financial. Pnc Gru holds 14 shares. Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 50,950 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) by 49,419 shares to 165,934 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Quality (IQI) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 80,000 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $37.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,885 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 5.16% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Parametric Port reported 0% stake. New York-based Amer Interest has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 31,488 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,646 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 801,215 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 163,300 shares. 10.20M are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 55,610 shares. Brown Capital Management Lc has invested 1.28% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 2,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 22,425 shares. Shell Asset Co has 11,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

