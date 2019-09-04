Swiss National Bank Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Trimmed by $781,200; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Qep Res (QEP) Holding by $49.19 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.31M market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 2.52M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 967,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 986,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 944,304 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by TRICE DAVID A, worth $52,500. Shares for $20,850 were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources and Elliott Management Enter Into Cooperation Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Sei Investments Communications holds 277,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,091 shares. James Inv holds 0.01% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 63,300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 33,933 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.08% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.04% or 20,184 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 371,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 41,641 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 99,654 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc invested in 148,005 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg owns 13,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Com invested in 0% or 14,787 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 583,521 shares to 14,101 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 30,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,498 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7,500 shares to 56,420 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management Grp has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Laffer Invs has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.91M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bogle Lp De holds 290,217 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd accumulated 51,415 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Zacks Invest Management owns 30,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 273,509 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 77,561 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 18,208 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 567 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 293,973 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 60,000 shares.