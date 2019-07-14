Swiss National Bank Lowered Range Res (RRC) Position by $600,600; Proshare Advisors Maintains Stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.24M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 16,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,693 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, up from 112,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 60,130 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6,100 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $64.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 11,100 shares. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 175,310 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. 22,744 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 29,811 shares. Financial Architects reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 20,663 are held by King Luther Capital Mgmt. 69,228 are held by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,199 shares stake. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 593,401 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 685,665 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Co reported 920,560 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 65,035 were accumulated by Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prns Limited Partnership. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 26,575 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3.03M shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources posts strong Q1 but analysts look for asset sales – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K RANGE RESOURCES CORP For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.