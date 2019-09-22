Swiss National Bank Lowered Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position as Share Price Declined; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 200,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, down from 210,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 855,892 shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc analyzed 10,600 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93M for 11.60 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 44,400 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 28,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP also bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,923 shares to 156,073 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.