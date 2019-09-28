Swiss National Bank Lifted Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding By $2.38 Million; Weibo – American Depositary Share (WB) Shorts Lowered By 6.13%

Swiss National Bank increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 6.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank acquired 28,300 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Swiss National Bank holds 454,843 shares with $38.38 million value, up from 426,543 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 463,825 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd

Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB) had a decrease of 6.13% in short interest. WB’s SI was 11.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.13% from 12.12 million shares previously. With 2.04M avg volume, 6 days are for Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB)’s short sellers to cover WB’s short positions. The SI to Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share’s float is 9.38%. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70 million shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Increased 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 707,872 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. 101,110 were accumulated by Sei Co. Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 929,762 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.15 million shares. 37,227 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Ashmore Public Ltd owns 7,042 shares. 5 are owned by Reilly Advsr Llc. Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 175,886 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &, a Japan-based fund reported 26,481 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fil Limited reported 88 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 2.78 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, California-based fund reported 9,889 shares. Advisory Network Lc reported 4,687 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 166,569 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.11% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 22,451 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And owns 204 shares. Southeast Asset Inc accumulated 30,100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1St Source Bancorp, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,245 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,159 shares. 3,620 are owned by Trustco Bank Corporation N Y. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 3,460 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc stated it has 82,083 shares.

Swiss National Bank decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 94,100 shares to 2.38M valued at $414.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 212,200 shares and now owns 4.81 million shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 2.82% above currents $90.69 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, July 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.