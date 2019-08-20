Swiss National Bank Lifted Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $2.21 Million; Market Value Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Lifted by $10.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 489,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.99 million, up from 471,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 635,462 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 160,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.02M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Efg Asset (Americas) invested 0.97% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). American National Ins Company Tx stated it has 57,600 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.34% or 38,655 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 428,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 118,210 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fincl Services holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 77 shares. Telemus Cap Lc invested in 4,032 shares. 19 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Azimuth Management Lc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 4,857 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 85,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 112,764 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman owns 5,933 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,857 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.05M shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.24% or 77,160 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 86,617 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Company owns 2,196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 8,676 shares. 13,986 were reported by Founders Fincl Limited Company. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 6,423 shares. Ls Investment Lc has 17,221 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amer Company reported 13,598 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..