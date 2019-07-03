Swiss National Bank Increased Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Market Valuation Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Stake

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,012 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 462,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…

