Swiss National Bank Increased Its Quidel (QDEL) Holding; Omni Partners Llp Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Swiss National Bank increased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank acquired 5,100 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Swiss National Bank holds 66,000 shares with $3.92M value, up from 60,900 last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 121,598 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions

Omni Partners Llp increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 207.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 1.24M shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 1.84M shares with $170.30 million value, up from 600,000 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.94% above currents $98.6 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Swiss National Bank decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 3,000 shares to 293,100 valued at $43.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 86,400 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings.