Swiss National Bank Increased Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE); Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shareholder Scout Investments Raised Its Holding by $2.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 367,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.84 million, up from 358,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 858,157 shares traded or 3.49% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 17,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 139,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.30M, up from 121,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.84. About 570,230 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7,300 shares to 136,000 shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 69,821 shares to 75,037 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.