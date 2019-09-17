Swiss National Bank Holds Stake in Tableau Software (DATA); Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised Position by $442,200 as Market Value Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 876,028 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 246,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.93M, up from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,593 are held by Alps Advisors. Benin Management Corporation reported 7,050 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 12,275 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.05% or 74,584 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 29,917 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Next Fincl Incorporated reported 371 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 114,404 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Rowland And Communication Counsel Adv holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 39,441 shares. Tctc Limited Com has 0.63% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 522,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,700 shares to 127,200 shares, valued at $35.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,728 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

